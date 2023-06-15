FRC Boss applauds Mr President over fuel subsidy removal

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Chairman, Fiscal Responsibility Commission, Victor Muruako has applauded President Bola Tinubu over the removal of fuel subsidy and harmonization of exchange market.

Muruako stated this on Wednesday at the conferment of the Fellow of the Michael Imodu National Labour Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS) which was witnessed by the members of the Management of the Fiscal Responsibility Commission, the two Labour leaders in the Commission and the delegation from Michael Imodu National Labour Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS).

He expressed Mr. President’s action as bold step taken to restore the economy of Nigeria blaming the past Government for failing to address the issue of removal of the fuel subsidy earlier before now.

According to him, if fuel subsidy was removed by the previous Governments, the Nigerians would have been benefiting from the gains from the subsidy removal by now.



He assured Mr. President the support of the Commission in improving the independent revenue of the Federal Government by being at the forefront of getting the Ministries, Directorates and Agencies to remit the operating surplus into the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF). He expressed the readiness of the Commission to ensure the implementation of the Commission’s mandate.

He called on the National Labour Congress and all public servants to come together and support the new government so that going forward the Country will have a stable economy.

He thanked the new government for taking a bold step to make Nigeria a better place for Nigerians to live and call on all Nigerians make sacrifices today for a better tomorrow.

Muruako Congratulated the President and the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic Of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, the Vice President Kashim Shetima, GCON, the Senate President, His Excellency, Godswill Akpabio, the Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin, the Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Honourable Tajudeen Abbas, and the Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Honourable Benjamin Kalu on their successful emergence in the recent election

In reaction to the Conferment of Fellow by Michael Imodu Institute for Labour Studies, the FRC Boss said that the Commission has been sponsoring their staff to the Institute for training and retraining and mentioned that the two Unions in the Commission have felt better without any form of intimidation by the Management.

In his response to the Executive Chairman, Fiscal Responsibility Commission, Olukanmi Ayokunmi who represented the Director General/ Chief Executive Officer, Michael Imodu National Labour Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS) Comrade Issa Aremu whon was unavoidably absent congratulated the Barrister Victor Muruako for being nominated for the conferment of Fellow of National Labour Institute based on his track record of providing harmonious relationship among the Management and the two labour Unions in the Commission.

According to him, he had done his background check and found out that Barrister Muruako is eminently qualified for the award of a Fellow by the Institute and further made it clear that his duty is to make sure that the proper investiture ceremony is carried out.

He commended the Management for sending their staff to the Institute for capacity building/training and encourage the Executive Chairman and the Management to keep supporting harmonious work environment for better productivity in the Commission.

