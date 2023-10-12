 Fraudster Bags One Year Jail Term in Makurdi 

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Makurdi Zonal Command, on Monday, October 9, 2023, secured the conviction and sentencing of one Dominic Ogbeh Onah before Justice Abdul Dogo of the Federal High Court sitting in Makurdi, Benue State .

He was jailed after pleading guilty to one -count charge bordering on money laundering, consequent on his arraignment by the Makurdi Zonal Command of the EFCC.

The charge reads, “That you Dominic Ogbeh Onah, sometime between 1st of January, 2021 and 7th of February, 2023 within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court act as a picker to Gideon Akatu, Abah Manyi and Awodi Oche now at large and received the sum of N12,000,000 (Twelve Million Naira only) through your venmo account, same money you converted to Naira equivalent and transferred to the fraudsters and retained 10% of the total sum as your commission and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18 (2)(b) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, and punishable under Section 18 (3) of the same Act 2022″.

He pleaded guilty to the charge when it was read to him.

Following his plea, Justice Dogo convicted and sentenced Onah to one year imprisonment with an option of fine of N2,000,000.00 (Two Million Naira only). The convict also forfeited his iPhone 11 Pro Max, alongside other proceeds of his crime.

Ohan’s journey to the Correctional Centre started when he was arrested by operatives of the Makurdi Zonal Command of the EFCC, for internet-related offences. He was prosecuted and convicted.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

