Fraud Victim Receives N550, 000, Commends EFCC

Elizabeth Aghahona, a civil servant in Ondo State was in a state of ecstasy on Friday, June 10, 2022, when she received a bank draft of N550,000 from Adesola Amusan, an Assistant Commander of the EFCC at the Benin Zonal Command of the Commission, being money fraudulently withdrawn from her account.

“I am grateful to the EFCC for making sure that I got back my money. Honestly, I never believed I could get back my money as my bank which I had earlier reported the matter to, did nothing.

“EFCC is working, I can attest to that as I am a living witness. God has placed the Commission to rid the country of economic and financial crimes. My advice to victims of fraud is that you should not lose hope, the EFCC is your hope,” she said.

Aghahona had petitioned the Commission sometime in February, 2022 over mysterious withdrawal of N550,000 from her bank account by unknown persons.

EFCC investigation traced the money to a Paycom account holder who received N500,000 while the sum of N50,000 was used to purchase airtime by the fraudster. She was restituted by the Paycom account holder who confessed to receiving the sum of N500, 000 transferred into her wallet account in 10 tranches by some unknown persons.

Amusan in his remarks stated that “the EFCC is for everyone and we will do whatever it takes to ensure that victims of fraud get back their money”.

