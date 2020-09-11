France records highest daily coronavirus infections with 10,000 cases

In some cities, masks are mandatory in public places and even on the streets.

The previous daily record was around 7,500 virus cases reported in late March.

However, as in many countries, the number of tests has increased immensely.

As in other European countries, young adults in France are increasingly contracting the virus, according to the authorities.

Risk areas are predominantly the Ile de France region around the capital Paris and the Cote d’Azur region. (dpa/NAN)