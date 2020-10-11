France, Portugal in goalless stalemate

France drew 0-0 at home against Portugal on Sunday in a UEFA Nations League match in a cagey clash between the world and European champions which largely failed to live up to its billing.

The teams could only manage one shot on target in the first half, a hopeful attempt by Antoine Griezmann from the tightest of angles which stung the hands of keeper Rui Patricio.

Cristiano Ronaldo came closest to scoring when he fired a left-footed strike at goal in added time but his deflected shot was well saved by France goalkeeper, Hugo Lloris.