France has condemned Iran’s missile strikes on military bases used by U.S. forces in Iraq.

“The priority must more than ever be de-escalation,” French Foreign Minister Jean-Yes Le Drian says in a statement, adding: “The cycle of violence must be interrupted.”

France – which did not condemn the U.S. strike that killed top Iranian general Qassem Suleimani in Iraq last week – was in contact with all sides “to encourage restraint and responsibility,” Le Drian adds. (dpa/NAN)