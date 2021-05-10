Rev. Sam Aboyeji, the General Overseer, Foursquare Gospel Church, has advised the nation not to neglected the teeming youthful population in the areas of education and employment.

Aboyeji, who gave the advice on Monday during a courtesy call to the Vice-Chancellor, University of Ilorin, Prof. Sulyman Abdulkareem, lamented that insecurity in the country was as a result of years of neglecting the young people.

The clergyman, who is an alumnus of the University of Ilorin, said that after India and China, Nigeria has the most youthful population, adding that this could be a challenge or opportunity depending on the government’s approach.

According to him, the Foursquare Gospel Church is helping to address youth unemployment through its skills acquisition initiative.

He said that the church’s gospel was affecting the spiritual, mental, health and material well being of everybody.

The clergyman said that the church had trained and equipped 400 young persons the previous week through its continuous skills acquisition programme.

He admonished the staff of the university to ensure that they left the institution better than they met it, while calling on the Kwara government to guard jealously the peace that gave the State the appellation of the “State of Harmony”.

Aboyeji concluded with a prayer for the institution and everyone working in the citadel of learning.

Responding, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Sulyman Abdulkareem, commiserated with the church on the recent call to glory of one of the church’s pastors and a professor in the university, Emmanuel Sanya.

The vice-chancellor, who was represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic), Prof. Silvia Malomo, described Sanya as a great friend and very hardworking staff.

Abdulkareem said that the vision of the church to develop young people aligned with the vision of the university to raise wholesome and skilful youth that would positively impact the nation.

“We need the younger generation that can positively impact the nation and we are convinced that they will restore the glory of the nation.”

He called for the support of the university, saying “we need everyone’s support to keep the institution number one in the country.” (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

