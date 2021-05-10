Foursquare G.O. advises FG on youth education, empowerment

May 10, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



 Rev. Sam Aboyeji, the General Overseer, Foursquare Gospel , has advised the nation not to neglected the teeming youthful population in the areas education and employment.

Aboyeji, who gave the advice on Monday during a courtesy call to the Vice-Chancellor, University Ilorin, Prof. Sulyman Abdulkareem, lamented that insecurity in the country was as a result years neglecting the young people.

The clergyman, who an alumnus the University Ilorin, said that after India and China, Nigeria has the youthful population, adding that this could be a or opportunity depending on the government’ approach.

According to him, the Foursquare Gospel helping to address youth unemployment through its skills acquisition initiative.

He said that the gospel was affecting the spiritual, mental, health and material well being of everybody.

The clergyman said that the church had trained and equipped 400 young persons the previous week through its continuous skills acquisition programme.

He admonished the staff of the university to ensure that they left the institution better than they met it, while calling on the Kwara government to jealously the peace that gave the State the appellation of the “State of Harmony”.

Aboyeji concluded with a prayer for the institution and everyone working in the citadel of learning.

Responding, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Sulyman Abdulkareem, commiserated with the church on the recent call to glory of one of the church’ pastors and a professor in the university, Sanya.

The vice-chancellor, who was represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (), Prof. Silvia Malomo, described Sanya as a great friend and very hardworking staff.

Abdulkareem said that the vision of the church to develop young people aligned with the vision of the university to raise wholesome and skilful youth that would positively impact the nation.

“We need the younger generation that can positively impact the nation and convinced that they will restore the glory of the nation.”

He called for the support of the university, saying “we need everyone’s support to keep the institution one in the country.” ()

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,