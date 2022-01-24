Four Welders Bag Seven Years for N15m Fraud in Benin

Justice Ohimai Ovbiagele of Edo State High Court sitting in Benin City on Friday January 21, 2022 convicted and sentenced quartet of Isaac Ogundimu, John Odaro, Andrew Egharevba and Omorogbe Jacob to seven years imprisonment or a fine of N650, 000 each.

defendants, executive members of Edo State Welders Association, ESWA, were arraigned in 2017 on a 15-count charge bordering on conspiracy, stealing by conversion and forgery, contrary to Bendel State Criminal Code Law 1976 as applicable in Edo State and punishable under Section 390 (9) of same law.

defendants were said to have converted sum of N15 million disbursed by Edo State Government to the Edo State Welders Association for the empowerment of welders in the state to their personal use.

Upon arraignment, four defendants pleaded not guilty setting stage for full trial. To prove allegations against the defendants the prosecution counsel,  Moses Arumemi, Austin Ozigbu, Onyeka Ekweozor and Mohammed, called five witnesses and tendered eight exhibits while defendants filed a no case submission which was dismissed by court and were ordered to enter their defence. 

Justice Ohimai Ovbiagele in her judgement found the defendants guilty, convicted and sentenced them to seven years imprisonment or a fine of N650, 000 each. 

