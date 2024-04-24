Four towers vandalized along Jos-Gombe 330kv transaction line – TCN

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says four towers along the Jos – Gombe 330kV transmission line have been vandalised.

Ndidi Mbah, the GM, Public Affairs disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen.

Mbah stated,”The Transmission Company of Nigeria hereby states that four towers along the Jos – Gombe 330kV transmission line have been vandalised at about 3:32pm, today, 22nd April, 2024.

“TCN notes that when the 330kV transmission line tripped, its operators attempted to restore it to service but it tripped again, prompting the dispatch of TCN lines men to trace the line in order to detect and rectify the fault.

“While fault tracing, TCN’s engineering crew discovered that

towers 288, 289 , 290, and 291 were vandalised and that some tower members were carted away. Also, the towers had equally collapsed as a result of the incident.”

Mbah noted that bulk power supply to Gombe, Yola, and Jalingo Substations have been disrupted, adding that this is affecting bulk power supply to parts of Yola and Jos.

He however assured that the TCN is making effort to ensure that supply is restored to the affected areas.

“Presently, bulk power supply to Gombe, Yola, and Jalingo Substations have been disrupted, affecting bulk power supply to parts of Yola and Jos Electricity Distribution Companies’ franchise areas.

“To mitigate the effect of the incident on electricity consumers affected by the incident, TCN is trying to first backfeed Gombe through its 132kV transmission line from Bauchi and subsequently Ashaka, Potiskum, Damaturu, and Billiri/ Savannah.

“We will do everything possible to ensure that supply is restored to the affected areas, while efforts are made to reconstruct the four vandalised towers,” he stated.

By Chimezie Godfrey