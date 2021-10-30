Four gunmen killed as troops repel attack in Anambra

By Idris Ibrahim

Troops of the Nigerian Army reportedly killed four suspected members of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra/Eastern Security Network (IPOB/ESN) in a fierce gun battle in Anambra State.

The incident occurred Friday at Nnobi Junction, Idemili South Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Troops of 82 Division under the auspices of “Exercise GOLDEN DAWN” executed the operation, army spokesman, Onyema Nwachukwu made the disclosure in a statement issued Saturday in Abuja.

This followed the assailants’ armed attack on personnel of security agencies deployed at Ekwulobia Round About in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State, during which troops swiftly mobilised to the scene and subsequently embarked on pursuit of the criminals along Nnewi – Nnobi road.

“Troops made contact with the fleeing gunmen and engaged them in a fire fight, neutralizing four of the criminals,” Mr Nwachukwu, a Brigadier-general said.

The statement further revealed that the gallant troops recovered weapons and other items during the operation.

“The gallant troops also recovered two AK-47 Rifles, one GALIL Ace 5.56 x 45 Iwi Gun, one Avofeng Hand held radio and one Black Highlander jeep. Sadly, a personnel of one of the security agencies paid the supreme price,” the statement noted.

“In a separate operation, troops have foiled another attack by IPOB/ESN gunmen at Umunze Checkpoint, in Orumba South Local Government Area. The vigilant troops overwhelmed the attackers in the shootout that ensued, forcing them to take to their heels, abandoning, one Pump Action gun with nine cartridges, one dark blue Ford and four motorcycles, which the troops have recovered,” Mr. Nwachukwu added.

The statement noted that the recent attacks by the proscribed pro-Biafra group is to instil fear into the public and sabotage the forth coming gubernatorial election in Anambra state.

