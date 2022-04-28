Four Convicted for Cyber-fraud, Forfeit Cars, Cash in Oyo

The Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has secured the conviction of the quartet of Daramola Damilola Ayode, Ilori Olalekan, Taiwo Gafar Olamilekan and Olarewaju Sheriff Adebayo for their involvement in internet fraud.

Ayode, Olalekan and Adebayo were prosecuted before Justice Bayo Taiwo of the Oyo State High Court while Taiwo Gafar Olamilekan was docked before Justice Uche Agomoh of the Federal High Court, Ibadan.

The latter was sentenced to six months imprisonment while the three others were sentenced to six months community service each after they pleaded “guilty” to the charges preferred against them by the EFCC.

Furthermore, the court ordered Ayode to pay the sum of N103, 000.00 (One Hundred and Three Thousand Naira) in restitution and forfeit three mobile phones to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Ilori was ordered to restitute the sum of $700USD (Seven Hundred United State Dollars), and forfeit one iPhone 12 Pro Max mobile phone and one Toyota Camry 2008 Model saloon car to the Federal Government.

Furthermore, the court ordered Adebayo to forfeit to the Federal Government, the sum of N6, 200,473.15k (Six Million, Two Hundred Thousand, Four Hundred and Seventy Three Naira, Fifteen Kobo) domiciled in his GT Bank account, one Toyota Camry 2004 car, one Toyota Venza 2009 model car and one iPhone 12 Pro Max mobile phone.

Taiwo was ordered to restitute the sum of $4,000USD (Four Thousand United State Dollars) and N579, 110.14k (Five Hundred and Seventy Nine Thousand, One Hundred and Ten Naira and Fourteen kobo), and also forfeit his iPhone 12 Pro Max and Nokia mobile phones, one Apple MacBook Pro and one Mercedes Benz ML350 c to the Federal Government.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

