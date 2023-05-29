Founder of Daar Communications, Raymond Dokpesi dies at 71



By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Founder of Daar Communications and African Independent Television (AIT), High Chief Raymond Dokpesi on Monday passed on at the age of 71.

The death was announced in a statement by his son, Raymond Dokpesi (Jnr) in Abuja.

“It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of High Chief Raymond Aleogho Anthony Dokpesi (the Ezomo of Weppa-Wanno Kingdom), who passed away on May 29.

“Dokpesi was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

“Dokpesi was also a respected and accomplished businessman, a pioneer in the media industry, and a philanthropist who dedicated his life to the service of his country and his community. His legacy will live on through the impact he made on the lives of many,” Dokpesi Jnr said.

He said that the Dokpesi family was grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time.

While urging members of the public to keep the deceased family in their thoughts and prayers as they mourn the loss of their patriarch, Dokpesi Jnr also asked for privacy during this time as they grieve together as a family.

He said that the family would release further details on the funeral arrangements in due course. (NAN)