Founder of Canadian University in Nigeria, Prof Gwarzo ‘Splashes’ N2m on PRNigeria’s Latest Books

The Founder of Canadian University of Nigeria, Abuja, Prof. Adamu Abubakar Gwarzo, has supported two latest books published by the Image Merchants Promotion Limited (IMPR), with the sum of two (2) million naira.

The books are: “Pantami: The Trials and Triumphs of a Digital Economy Maestro,” written by Mal. Yushau Shuaib (Editor-in-Chief of PRNigeria and Economic Confidential) and “eNaira Revolution: A Peep into Nigeria’s Cashless Future,” authored by Mr. Abdulrahman Abdulraheem (Managing Editor of Economic Confidential).

Prof Gwarzo, who is also the Founder of Maryam Abacha American University of Niger and Nigeria and Franco British International made the financial donation at the maiden Economic Confidential Public Lecture and Book Presentation.

Gwarzo who was represented by Dr. Abdullahi Sufi, the Director of Adamu Abubakar Gwarzo Foundation (AAG Foundation), commended the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy for revolutionizing Nigeria’s digital economy sector, making ICT to now contribute the highest GDP to the country’s economy.

The public lecture and book presentation event, organized by the Image Merchants Promotion Limited (IMPR) – publishers of PRNigeria and Economic Confidential – was themed: “Economic Diversification in an Evolving Cashless Society”.

At the event, experts also advocated a ‘diversified economy’ for Nigeria. Prof. Pantami, for instance, emphasized the need for Nigeria to build a knowledge-based economy.

He however, said that such an ‘ambitious dream’ can only be realized through developing brilliant policy initiatives in the country’s digital economy sector.

While highlighting the importance of economic diversification in an evolving cashless society, the Minister pointed out that the world countries excelling in digital technology are also the trailblazers in economic development.

He said that countries like the United States, China, Japan, Germany, and India, with a combined GDP of $100 trillion, leveraged their natural resources to build a knowledge-based economy through digital technology, which is essential for economic diversification.

Pantami, also disclosed that Nigeria is one of the African countries participating in the fourth industrial revolution, which is currently underway, arguing that the country needs to move away from its reliance on oil and other natural resources.

“Building a knowledge-based economy can create jobs and reduce poverty, while improving economic competitiveness.

“It is therefore imperative for Nigeria to invest in digital infrastructure, improve digital literacy, and support innovation and entrepreneurship to promote a knowledge-based economy,” he said.

The Chairman of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Alhaji Mohammed Shehu, on his part, stressed the need for Nigeria to diversify her economy, if it must not sink, but flourish.

Shehu, who also chaired the dual event hosted by Economic Confidential, observed that Nigeria cannot continue to run a mono-economy, while other nations have since stopped depending on petrol to drive their economy.

“Nigeria should better diversify. Lest it sinks. We cannot continue in the trajectory of relying on crude oil.

“By the way, Nigeria is getting most of her money now from taxes, customs and other non-oil revenue sources, with the NNPC contributing less than 5% of what is shared across the federation”.

In his review of the book on Pantami, Mallam Jaafar Jaafar, the london based publisher of the Daily Nigerian commended the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy for making positive contribution to the economic development of Nigeria.

The reviewer said some of the topics he found very interesting and intriguing were seemingly controversial.

Jaafar said as one who marveled at Pantami’s erudition in both Islamic and Western education, he (reviewer) was appalled by the controversy that trailed the Minister’s elevation to the rank of a Professor by the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO).

“While I am aware that he is a person with an aversion for being addressed as a “Sheikh”, in line with his deepset humility, I had expected the minister to, in like manner, cast away the pulpy endocarp of the mango to rid off the flies that were then swarming around.”

Jaafar, nevertheless added that the author also chronicled the feats achieved by Pantami as Communications Minister since 2019, to include: the implementation of broadband connectivity across the country, reinvigorating Nigeria’s digital economy sub-sector, and the empowerment of citizens’ ICT skills.

Others are: the implementation of a Digital Identity Programme, implementation of a National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy, digitalizing government functions and processes, as well as deployment of 4G across the country.

Dignitaries at the event included top public functioneries, academics, media executives and politicians