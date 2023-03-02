Founder of Atiba University congratulates Tinubu

The Founder and President of Atiba University Oyo, James Adesokan Ojebode, has congratulated Nigeria’s President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, over his landslide victory at the recently concluded Presidential and National Assembly elections in the Country.

In his congratulatory message, Atiba Varsity’s founder said; “Please accept my hearty and warm congratulations on your victory at the recently concluded polls in the country”. I also send my sincere and best wishes for your excellent success as you prepare to take up the mantle of leadership, responsibilities and challenges of quality governance of the good people of Nigeria.

Furthermore, he said; as you embark upon your new responsibilities and duties, I wish to assure you, our great party and the entire people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria of the continued support and interest of the great Atiba University Oyo community, particularly in the area of sustainable growth, progress and development of the Nigerian University System and tertiary education in general.

In his other remarks, the founder and president of Atiba University Oyo, James Adesokan Ojebode reiterated his commitment to working with the President elect in sustainable educational development, and also to develop closer relationship between all strata of educational architecture as well as development of concerted efforts in the cause of security, peace and the entire governance of the good people of Nigeria.