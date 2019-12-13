Foundations donates educational materials to FCT school

Sam Empowerment Foundation in collaboration with Flugos Delivery and Logistics Services has donated educational materials to L.E .A Primary School, Gbaupe, in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

The educational materials donated included school bags, books, pens, cleaners, sharpeners and some refreshments to encourage and enable them achieve their goals in education.

While donating the materials, Mrs Kiema Ogunlana, Project Director of Sam Empowerment Foundation said the organization was committed to ensure that the less privileged in the country have access to education and quality health care.

She revealed that the foundation, serves to increase the public understanding on the benefit of supporting educational advancement and supporting students in the country.

“We render services to make life better for the less privileged in the society especially at the rural areas and far to reach communities.

“We have carried out different interventions in health, education, women empowerment and civic engagement.

“Education is our responsibility and we want to ensure that all kids have access to quality education and smooth sail in their academic pursuit,” she said.

On her part, Mrs Vanessa Okpara, Managing Director, Flugos Delivery and Logistics Services complained that so many children have been neglected in terms of education, saying that their was need to support education in the country.

Okpara said their was need to implement adequate policies that would ensure the teaching of quality education for the development of educational sector in the country.

According to her, the foundation is aimed at increasing public understanding on the benefit of supporting the educational advancement and supporting a child that has the desire in getting a sound education.

“I think a lot of kids are been neglected in terms of education especially at the rural areas, they actually need adequate support and that’s what we are doing.

“We are also trying to encourage the parents and the kids by providing them with educational materials because some parents will send their kids to farm,” she said.

She maintained that the girl-child education was very important, adding that the issue would not be addressed without checking the poverty level in the country.

The Head Master of the school, Mr Bula Jonathan, thanked the organisation for their donations and promised to use the items for its purpose.

However, he also called on other organizations to emulate the kind gesture for the development of the education in the country. (NAN)

