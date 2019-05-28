Foundations call for recognition of Orphans Day

By Gami Tadanyigbe

The Ubba-Harris Reach Out Foundation in collaboration with Nike Adekunle Child Foundation has called for the recognition of International Orphans Day Celebration to help carter for vulnerable children in the society.

Mr Chimaobi Ubbaonu Harris, the founder, Ubba-Harris Foundation, made the call during the Children’s Day Celebration in Gwagwalada on Monday.

According to him, their was need to identify with children at the orphanage and to enforce stiffer laws to protect the rights of children in the country.

Harris said child and human trafficking has contributed in great measures to the ongoing humanitarian crisis around the globe, hence the need to make stiffer laws to end the menace.

“The call to save humanity is a call for every one by showing love and protection to our children because the government cannot do it alone. We also want a day to be recognised for the orphans to awaken the consciousness to help the kids in the society,” he said.

On her part, Mrs Nike Adekunle, underscored the importance of adequate funding of the girl-child education for national development.

According to her, there is the need for investment in the girl-child education to promote nation building and reduce street begging among women and girls.

“It is often said that if you educate a woman, you educate the entire society, while if you educate a man, you educate a person. Sometimes girls become vulnerable to harassment from men and other unscrupulous people on the street.

“Girl-child education is paramount and adequate empowerment cannot be over emphasized,” she said.

She also underscored the need to sensitise parents on the importance of the girl-child education for the overall development of the nation’s economy.

Also speaking, Joyce Abu-Mallam, a legal practitioner and secretary, Ubba-Harris Foundation called for the enforcement of Child’s Right Act to promote children’s right in the country.

The Children’s Day Celebration featured donation of educational and learning materials by the Foundations, dancing competition and funfair.

