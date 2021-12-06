Foundation uses sporting activity to promote peace, unity in Edo

Non- Governmental Orgainsation known as Odianonsen Odine Foundation, has organised a Football and Volleyball tournament tagged “Gold Cup” as a unity tool for its community.

The Chief Executive Officer of the foundation, Mr Odianonsen Odine, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said the tournament was primarily organised to promote peace and unity for residents of Esan North East Local Government Area (LGA) of Edo.

Odine said that the tournament was aimed to promote peace and unity at grassroots levels for the total development of the state.

“This tournament was as an avenue to bring the much desired peace and unity in the community through right selection of talented male and female individual to participate in the events.

“Sports is a source of entertainment that brings people together and fosters peace and unity amongst one another.

“It equally promotes understanding, integration and comradeship for mutual benefits among the participants,” he said.

According to him, the tournament seeks to create a platform for talent hunts for young skilled, talented players.

“We would like to give the youths that have given up on themselves a purpose and goal in life, as well as prepare them for a global career opportunity in sports.

“As one of our core objectives is developing sports talents and enhancing socio-cultural bonds because it has become a part of our culture.

“We decided to engage the youths in football competition and to give football fans in Uromi the opportunity to experience unique emotions watching their local teams play,”he said

According to him, sports is not only for men but women too, aside for entertainment it also provides career opportunities for both genders.

“We believe that women can also pursue a career in sports because it do not discriminate on gender , sport is for all sex

“That’s why we introduced the women’s volleyball this year so that the ladies can equally benefit from our sporting activities”

“And, because of our passion for the growth and development of the girl child at the grassroots level we consider inclusion of women in sport activities as necessary,” he said.

Odine also congratulated the winners and encouraged all the participants to put in more effort in training, anticipating 2022 tournament as the sky is not their limit but just a stepping stone.

Mr Omonkhegbele Godsend, the tournament coordinator, expressed excitement for the successful tournament while commending the CEO of the foundation, for initiating the competition.

“Am really grateful for this opportunity because it will go a long way in uniting the people of the local government and neighborhood in Edo,” he said.

NAN reports reports that the competition which comprises 11 teams across the 11 wards in the LGA, started on Nov. 8 and was rounded off on Sunday at the Council field, Uromi.

NAN also report that the men’s Football finalist Young boys Fc beats UBJ Fc 3-1, while the women’s finalist Our Lady of Lourdes won Holy Trinity school with 3-1.

The climax of the event was the prizes given to the winners, N200,000 to the tournament MVP, N150,000 golden boot, N100,000 to the best goalkeeper and coach. (NAN)

