Foundation urges Sokoto govt. to domesticate National Health Act 2014 

By Ikenna Uwadileke

The Health Reform Foundation of Nigeria (HERFON) has urged the Sokoto state government to domesticate the National Health Act 2014.

The Sokoto State Chairman of the Foundation, Malam Bello Bello made the appeal during an advocacy visit to the Head of Service, Malam Abubakar Muhammad in Sokoto.

Bello, in a statement he issued on Wednesday in Abuja said that the law would afford the less privileged access to quality and basic health care services.

According to him, the advocacy visit was in view of the significance of the Act in addressing the challenges of accessing health care services by the masses.

In his comment, the National Programme Manager, HERFON Dr Opeyemi Adeosun, said Sokoto State had already made progress in establishing a committee to review the act.

Adeosun also emphasised the need for the state assembly to revise the act and rename it ‘Sokoto State Health Act 2022’.

He said that the crusade was being supported by the European Union under Agent Citizens Driven Transformation Programme (ACT).

Responding, Muhammad assured the delegation of full support of the state government with a view to achieving the desired objectives.

Muhammad said that the state government was ready to collaborate with any organization wishing to contribute towards a healthy society.

The Head of Service further explained that the state government has interest in the progress of its people which led to the domestication of several laws.

Muhammad said that this resulted in the establishment of the Sokoto State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Sokoto State Health Contributory Agency and Child Rights Act among others.

He assured that the state would continue to accord priority to the health sector with a view to having a healthy society. (NAN)

