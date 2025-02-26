Foundation urges more condom access to fight HIV in Nigeria

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) has urged greater investment in condoms to prevent rising HIV infections and other health risks in Nigeria.

By Stephen Adeleye

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) has urged greater investment in condoms to prevent rising HIV infections and other health risks in Nigeria.

Dr Echey Ijezie, AHF Nigeria’s Country Programme Director, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lokoja.

Ijezie highlighted the threat posed by dwindling funding for HIV prevention, stressing the need for improved condom access, especially in high-risk areas.

He pointed out that, in spite of Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) advancements, condoms remained a crucial tool in preventing both HIV and other STIs.

Ijezie said that a nationwide survey by AHF Nigeria, in collaboration with NOIPolls and the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), found that 92 per cent of Nigerians were aware of condoms.

However, only 34 per cent of respondents reported using them.

He said the survey also revealed that 66 per cent of Nigerians do not use condoms, with religious beliefs cited as the main reason.

Ijezie emphasised the need for more funding and education to increase condom usage, noting that 61 per cent of Nigerians believed condoms should be provided for free to improve consistent use and prevent HIV transmission.(NAN)