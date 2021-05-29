Alex Ladan Foundation in Plateau State has called on corporate bodies and wealthy individuals to urgently assist the less privileged, considering the effect of COVID-19 and economic recession.

The Foundation’s President, Mr Alex Ladan gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Saturday in Pankshin.

Ladan called on politicians, corporate organisations and wealthily individuals to rise up to the challenge and do more to the society in terms of basic needs of life.

The President, whose foundation is presently embarking on medical outreach in 11 districts of Mangu Local Government Area, said the indigents in the society expect someone to put smile on their faces.

He explained that people value every act of kindness done to them, urging those with capacity not to refrain from reaching out to the needy with whatever little they have.

“Government alone cannot meet the needs of people, but when top politicians, wealthy individuals, corporate and faith-based organisations assist, the tide will change for the better.

“I believe there is an amount of joy that one cannot attain in life until one reaches out to someone in need of help.

“As a foundation, we are doing what we are doing for the people not because we have the money, but for the joy and satisfaction it brings to us,” he said.

Ladan, a former governorship candidate of Allowance for New Nigeria (ANN) in 2019 general election in Plateau, commended some faith-based organisations for complementing government’s effort to meet citizens’ needs.

According to him, such basic needs include provision of water, medicines, electricity and education amongst others.

He added that the target of the foundation was to cover all districts in Plateau with its medical outreaches, where people with eye problems would be treated and given glasses and drugs free.

“We have so far carried out medical outreach in eight of the 11 districts in Mangu LGA and once we are done there, we shall move to another LGA,’’ he said.

Ladan said the foundation was also into mentoring of young boys and girls, between ages 12 and 20 on reproductive health and how to explore their potentials for the development of Nigeria. (NAN)

