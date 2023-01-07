Foundation urges FG to return IDPs to their states, provide security

By Aderogba George

Hope Raisers Global Foundation, an NGO, has urged the Federal Government to do everything possible to return the people at the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp Abuja, to their states.

The founder of the NGO, Mrs Nimi David-Imeh, made the appeal while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Friday.

She spoke against the backdrop of the living conditions of the people, adding that the place where they were being accommodated was too shanty for human-beings to live.

“Right now, we are looking at what the government can do for these people so that they can have a comfortable life.

“I think the Federal Government should look into this and relocate the people from where they were transported into the FCT.

`’Government must do this on the account of providing adequate security because these people are really suffering.

“Let us not say that because we are not the ones that are directly hit or say it doesn’t bother us, or concern us.

“I am advocating that the government should do something about insecurity in their various states, it was insecurity that brought them to where they are,” she said.

She said that Government should endeavour to relocate them if much care would not be given to them for coming into the city.

“It is time for the government to make their state safe enough and take them back for them to have good living conditions,” she said.

“If we continue to neglect these people, we ourselves are not going to be comfortable sleeping in our mansion; a day is going to come that these people are going to be tired of the situation and they will fight back,’’ she said.

According to her, Hope Raisers Global Foundation took it upon itself to visit Durumi, Abuja IDP camp, every month in 2022, and that things were not palatable for the people living in most sections of the camp.

David-Imeh said the organization was moved to action the first time it saw the people by teaching their children, educating them, helping them to build self-esteem, self-value and self-worth.

She disclosed that the foundation was able to raise the psychological well-being of the children weekly in 2022 and provided them with food, clothes, school materials, monies, literatures and school fees.

According to her, the foundation was able to empower some of the women in the camp with life skills and monies for petty trading, as well as general strengthening.

She said during the 2022 festive period, her organization was able to sew Christmas clothes for most of the children to make them feel part of the people in the society. (NAN)