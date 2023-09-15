Foundation UNDP train 600 police officers on best practices

By Diana Omueza

The Global Security Sector Reform Foundation (GS-Foundation) in collaboration with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Police Reform and Transformation Office (PORTO) has trained more than 600 police officers on police reforms.

Mr Tunji Lardner, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), PORTO, disclosed this on Friday in Abuja at the end of the training programme on strengthening capacity building for police reforms.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the programme is executed under the Supporting Police Reform Processes in Nigeria Project funded by the Federal Foreign Office of the Government of Germany.

Lardner said that the training, which was done in batches had successfully exposed the police officers to global best practices in andragogy and adult education.

“Since December 2021, the project has been actively supporting the Federal Government of Nigeria’s implementation of its Police Reform agenda and contributing to the implementation of the progressive aspirations of the Nigeria Police Force Establishment Act 2020.

“In doing so, the project has trained more than 600 police officers drawn from police training colleges on the Police Act and modern adult training with the hope of shifting the learning approach from drilling to a classroom approach.

“Furthermore, in creating a more conducive learning environment for the police, the project has renovated and equipped the Central Police Training Unit (CPTU) in Jos, Plateau State,” he said.

The CEO said that additionally, the training of 66 Police PROs had resulted in significant enhancements in communication regarding reforms within the Nigeria Police Force.

“It is important to note that the intervention carried out by the project was the result of a comprehensive needs assessment conducted in collaboration with GS-Foundation, UNDP and PORTO,’’ he said.

Lardner said that the partnership with UNDP, GS-Foundation, and the NPF played a pivotal role in the achievement of the police reform objectives.

According to him, the accomplishment sets a remarkable precedent for the future of policing in Nigeria as the training has boosted officers’ capabilities, enabling them to provide training experiences of the highest quality, as well as aligning with international standards.

“In three batches, officers participated in a week-long training experience, equipping them with practical teaching strategies designed to enhance the training of recruits at Police colleges and personnel in all commands and zones.

“This achievement builds upon the success of the project, which has trained more than 500 police officers in nine batches between June 2022 and May 2023.

“These efforts are part of a broader strategy to modernise the methods and delivery of fundamental cadet training, provide leadership development for senior and mid-level officers, and sustain the momentum of ongoing reforms, ” he said.

In her remarks, Mrs Annett Günther, the Germany Ambassador to Nigeria, said that the training of cadets was an essential aspect of an effective and modern police force.

She said by completing their training, the police trainees graduating would be able to carry out an effective training for cadets.

“I congratulate the police officers for having successfully completed their training as well as the Nigeria Police Force and PORTO for having facilitated the training with the help of the GS-Foundation and UNDP,” she said.

She added that the training was a significant stride towards enhancing the capabilities and professionalism of the NPF personnel.

Similarly, Mr Mohammed Yahya, the Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), highlighted the significance of the intervention towards a reformed police.

According to him, we are deeply gratified by the strides achieved through the Supporting Police Reform Processes in Nigeria project.

“This training milestone underscores our unwavering commitment to supporting Nigeria in the development of a police force capable of addressing the multifaceted challenges within today’s intricate security landscape.

“It reflects our global dedication to peace, development, the rule of law, equality, and the sustainable advancement of systems.”

NAN reports that the trained officer were drawn from various commands across the country and about 120 officers were successfully trained in the last batch of the programme facilitated by a team of Police trainers from GS-Foundation..(NAN)

