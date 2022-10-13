Foundation trains 600 girls against sexual exploitation, trafficking

By Justina Auta

Hope for Second Chance Foundation (HOSEC), a Non-Government Organisation

(NGO), says it has trained 600 girls against sexual exploitation and human trafficking.

The Founder of the group, Mrs Ibukunoluwa Otesile, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja that

the training was part of the organisation’s Skill Up A Girl-Child project in Ibadan, Osun, Kaduna, Lagos and the Federal

Capital Territory (FCT).

She said the girls were also trained on recycling, renewable energy, confectionery, web design and Ankara craft.

"The girls were also educated on how to boost their self esteem, protect themselves from sexual exploitation and trafficking.

“The girls were also educated on how to boost their self esteem, protect themselves from sexual exploitation and trafficking.

“They were also trained in recycling, renewable energy, confectionery, web design and Ankara craft.”

According to her, the training lasted three weeks to enable the girls to be fully grounded on the skills and how to protect themselves from Gender Based Violence (GBV).

“These skills in particular seek to position these girls to be change agents and able to respond to the challenges of climate change and environmental pollution in Nigeria.

“It also equips them to take advantage of the many opportunities in technology and to adopt Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) courses.

“It will also improve their self-esteem and reduce their vulnerability to sexual exploitation, abuse and trafficking.”

She said 300 girls were trained in Ibadan, 100 in the FCT, 50 each in Kaduna and Osun states. (NAN)

