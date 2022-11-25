Foundation trains 500 women on entrepreneurship skills in Plateau

By Patience Aliyu

The Unity Foundation, a poverty eradication centre in Plateau, says it has trained 500 women on various aspects of skill acquisition and entrepreneurship in Jos North Local Council Area of the state.

The weeklong event which came to a close on Friday in Jos held in conjunction with the graduation ceremony of Ash-Shifa Islamic School of the National Aid Groups (NAGs) of Jama’atul Nasril Islam (JNI).

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 500 women and youths were trained in various professional skills and Islamic teachings.

Alhaji Abubakar Medankali, the Sole sponsor of the trainings, encouraged the graduates to make good use of the knowledge acquired to become self-reliant and useful to themselves, families and communities.

“I want to encourage you all, as resources have been spent to ensure you got the adequate trainings that you need to make you self-reliant.

“Self-reliance, which is the basic essence of this training, is to ensure that you are hereby useful to yourselves and to your communities as a whole.

“Please ensure you make good use of this knowledge that you have acquired and be good ambassadors of Islam wherever you are.

“We hope that if you make use of the knowledge you have been given, you will no longer need to rely on anybody or government, because the truth is, government cannot do it alone,” he noted.

Some of the graduates who expressed great delight for the opportunity given to them, appreciated Medankali for the selfless act.

Some of the clerics present offered prayers for Medankali for transforming the lives of the 500 women and youths from Joblessness to self-reliant members of the society.

NAN also reports that community leaders, youth associations and various peace promotion agencies, were present at the event.

The Mayor of Jibwis and other prominent clerics such as Malam Aliyu Sangei, the Imam of Higher Islam Masjid and Malam Hamza Kallari, were also present.(NAN)

