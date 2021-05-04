Foundation trains 500 Almajiris on vocational skills in Kaduna

Sustainable Approach Equity (SAFE), foundation on said it had trained 500 Qur’anic students, known as almajiris, on different vocational skills in .

Comrade Abubakar Yahya-Ibrahim, organisation’s state coordinator disclosed this during an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in .

Yahya-Ibrahim said training aimed at curbing street begging.

almajiris picked from different parts of state and trained in 2019 before outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

“They trained on cosmetology, where they learnt how to make detergents, soaps and disinfectants; and they also taught blacksmithing, pottery among others,” he said.

He said though most of the beneficiaries were returned to their respective states by the State Government following the upsurge of COVID-19 cases last year, the few ones remaining were still practicing their skills.

Yahya-Ibrahim, shed on the NGO’s activities, said it founded to address the numerous challenges bedeviling Nigeria such as poor education, drug abuse and insecurity, among others.

He said that the NGO had in April conducted a sensitisation campaign on girl-child education and the menace of rape in Tudun Wada and Rigasa of the state.

According to him, the foundation also plans to embark on a sensitisation of youths on ills of insecurity; and empower them with skills that would help them become self reliant. (NAN)

