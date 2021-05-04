Sustainable Approach for Equity (SAFE), foundation on Tuesday said it had trained 500 Qur’anic students, known as almajiris, on different vocational skills in Kaduna.

Comrade Abubakar Yahya-Ibrahim, the organisation’s state coordinator disclosed this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Kaduna.

Yahya-Ibrahim said the training was aimed at curbing street begging.

“The almajiris were picked from different parts of the state and were trained in 2019 before the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

“They were trained on cosmetology, where they learnt how to make detergents, soaps and disinfectants; and they were also taught blacksmithing, pottery among others,” he said.

He said though most of the beneficiaries were returned to their respective states by the Kaduna State Government following the upsurge of COVID-19 cases last year, the few ones remaining were still practicing their skills.

Yahya-Ibrahim, who shed light on the NGO’s activities, said it was founded to address the numerous challenges bedeviling northern Nigeria such as poor education, drug abuse and insecurity, among others.

He said that the NGO had in April conducted a sensitisation campaign on girl-child education and the menace of rape in Tudun Wada and Rigasa areas of the state.

According to him, the foundation also plans to embark on a sensitisation of youths on ills of insecurity; and empower them with skills that would help them become self reliant. (NAN)

