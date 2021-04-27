Saving Dreams Foundation, says it will unveil Saving Leaders of Tomorrow Club in secondary schools, to promote reading, writing, and speaking skills in Kwara State.

Director of the Foundation, Mr Abdullateef Abdulkareem, in a statement in Ilorin on Tuesday, said the club would begin with 10 schools that had the resources and capability to manage the club.

Abdulkareem said this was aimed at improving educational performances of secondary school students, through activities that would improve schools’ intellectual capacity.

According to him, interested students can decide to be part of either the Reading Club, Coding Club or Showcasing Club.

“The Reading Club shall carry out activities such as vocabulary building, text comprehension, phonetics, fluency in reading, story telling, news letters/reading, etcetera.

“The Coding club shall teach how to apply computational skills in solving problems, creating programmes and website design, among other ICT skills, while the Showcasing club will promote the invention of scientific ideas for solving global problems and showcasing of other talents and skills.

“It will also include scrabble and chess games, this is to aid critical thinking,” the director said.

He added that the Executive Council for the club in each school would include the Team Lead, Assistant Team Lead, Director General, Research Officer and Communications Officer.

“The other officers will be Organising Secretary, Finance Officer, Class coordinators and Staff adviser(s),” Abdulkareem said.

According to him, the sustainable plan of the club in each school, will among other things, include organising a literacy day at the end of each term, quiz competitions and spelling championship.

“There will also be presentation of edited stories to be published in different blogs, state newspapers, etc.

“Presentation of innovated ideas by members of the clubs, if the invention is worthy, it will attract rewards and will be useful for global citizens.

“Technical know-how Saving Dreams Foundation members, will head each coding club for proper monitoring and evaluation process.

“The foundation will make available incentives to external facilitators to make the club sustainable,” Abdulkareem said. (NAN)

