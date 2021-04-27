Foundation to unveil Saving Leaders’ Club in Kwara Schools

April 27, 2021 Favour Lashem Education, News, Project 0



 Saving Dreams Foundation, says it will unveil Saving Leaders of Tomorrow Club in schools, to reading, writing, and speaking skills in Kwara State.

Director of Foundation, Mr Abdullateef Abdulkareem, in a statement in Ilorin on Tuesday, said club would begin with 10 schools that had resources and capability to the club.

Abdulkareem said this was aimed improving performances of school students, through activities that would improve schools’ intellectual capacity.

According to him, students can decide to be part of either Reading Club, Coding Club Showcasing Club.

Reading Club shall carry out activities such as vocabulary building, text comprehension, phonetics, fluency in reading, story telling, news letters/reading, etcetera.

“The Coding club shall teach how to apply computational skills in solving , creating programmes and website design, among other ICT skills, while the Showcasing club will the invention of scientific ideas for solving global and showcasing of other talents and skills.

“It will also scrabble and chess games, this is to aid critical thinking,” the director said.

He added that the Executive for the club in school would the Team Lead, Assistant Team Lead, Director General, Research Officer and Communications Officer.

“The other will be Organising Secretary, Finance Officer, Class coordinators and Staff adviser(s),” Abdulkareem said.

According to him, the sustainable plan of the club in school, will among other things, organising a literacy day the end of term, quiz competitions and spelling championship.

“There will also be presentation of edited stories to be published in different blogs, state newspapers, etc.

“Presentation of innovated ideas by members of the clubs, if the invention is worthy, it will attract rewards and will be useful for global citizens.

“Technical know-how Saving Dreams Foundation members, will head each coding club for proper and evaluation process.

“The foundation will make available incentives to external facilitators to make the club sustainable,” Abdulkareem said. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,