Foundation to partner music industry to sensitise adolescents on ills of pornography

Hope for Second Chance Foundation (HOSEC), a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO),

says it will engage the music and entertainment industry to sensitise adolescents on ills of exposure to pornographic

materials.

The Founder of the group, Mrs Ibukunoluwa Otesile, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja that

engaging the music and entertainment industry was part of the second phase of the organisation’s project to end

Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV).

According to her, the increase in moral decadence and involvement of adolescents and youths in inappropriate

sexual activities necessitated the need for urgent action to end it.

She said “where children and adolescents exposed to pornographic contents engage in escapades which would

have devastating effects on their adulthood is highly worrisome.

“It is not enough to trade blames; we must trace and identify the root causes so we can dismantle this ticking time bomb.

“From our field work, we have been able to identify that exposure to pornography has far reaching negative impact.

“We recently carried out a research on the impact of exposure to pornographic materials and how

such materials shape adolescent’s sexual behaviour, using Nigerian music videos as our focus.”

She explained that the group is planning a stakeholders dialogue to validate the findings of the research, and a

panel discussion with critical stakeholders to evolve practicable recommendations that would

be presented to government.

Otesile said “child protection is everyone’s business and we need to do something urgently to salvage our children

from moral decadence and negative sexual behaviour.

“It is a hybrid event, so people can join via zoom link or be physically present. Stakeholders that work in the areas

of child protection, music and entertainment industry, students are expected at the dialogue.” (NAN)

