Foundation to host annual conference on steel sector development, zero corruption 

By Chimezie Godfrey

The People Expertise and Excellence Foundation (PEEF) is set to host its 7th annual conference on steel sector development and zero corruption in procurement.

This is contained in a statement jointly signed by its Executive Secretary, Dr Musa Rabiu.

Rabiu stated,”Thursday, November 23 has been set aside for the hosting of the Annual Conference of People Expertise and Excellence Foundation (PEEF) tagged PAC which will be held in Abuja. This event will be the 7th edition following on the successful 2022, 2021, and previous editions.

“The conference will be hosted under the theme: “Accelerating Steel Sector Development in Nigeria – Achieving Zero Corruption in Procurement Management”. It is expected to attract industry experts, government representatives, civil society actors, and the media.”

According to him, distinguished speakers and participants expected at the conference include the Honorable Minister of Steel Development, Prince Shuaibu Abubakar Audu, who will deliver the keynote address on the theme. The Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Foundation, Alh. Abdullah Bukar will serve as Chairman of the event.

“Experts invited to speak on the steel sector and procurement issues include the Sole Administrator of Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited, ASCL, Engr. Sumaila Abdul-Akaba, the National Coordinator and Chief Executive Officer of Strategy Implementation Office for the Presidential Executive Order 5, Engr. Ibiam Oguejiofo, the Director-General of Imo State Bureau of Public Procurement, Chief Paschal Egwim, and the Director-General of the Institute for Governance and Leadership Studies in Africa, Dr. Lanre Adebayo.

“The conference will also feature stakeholders from anti-corruption agencies, such as the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, legislators from the National Assembly, and private sector leaders across the board,” he stated.

Rabiu explained that PEEF is a non-profit organization comprising reputable professionals focused on proffering practical solutions to skills and management challenges in Nigeria and beyond.

“The public is invited to participate at the conference in-person and virtually by Zoom registration,” he added.

