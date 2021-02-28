Foundation to enrol 100 Almajiri pupils in school

Beyond Community Care Foundation, a Non Governmental Organisation (NGO) says it plans to enrol 100 Almajiri pupils in conventional schools by taking them off the streets.

Igwe Dennis Ezebuilo, Chairman of the board of the foundation, said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Ezebuilo said the foundation would sponsor the education of the pupils up to primary six towards safeguarding their future.

He said the gesture was aimed at complementing government’s efforts aimed at addressing street begging.

” The foundation is made up of few individuals who believe in rendering services to the society. In essence we are just trying to give back the society what we got from it.

“Our main target is to help uplift living conditions of the people, especially the downtrodden.

” We have been in Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in Abuja, trying to provide help by donating food and non food items.

” We have also provided scholarships to indigent students to enable them further their education,” Ezebuilo said.

He said that the membership of the foundation cut across the six geo-political zones of the country.

“We believe in the unity and oneness of Nigeria that is why we came together as a group to form the foundation towards touching lives.

“We have members from the North, West and South, our objective is one- touching lives and making positive impact in the society,” Ezebuilo said.

He said the foundation had acquired a mighty structure in Abuja to serve as its secretariat for smooth operation.

” We have just acquired a building in Lugbe on Airport Road, Abuja to serve as our secretariat,” Ezebuilo said.

He said that the foundation had provided a scholarship to one

Miss Chidera Wisdom, an amputee student of Government Secondary School Garki, Abuja to enable her complete her studies.

“Wisdom whose right leg was amputated at University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital Enugu had her hopes of writing the 2021 WAEC and NECO examination restored after foundation came to her rescue.

“Officials of the foundation led by the Project and Media Director, Mr Timothy Nwachukwu, visited the home of Wisdom on fact finding and verification.

“Thereafter, the foundation offered a scholarship and cash for the payment of her examination fees to enable her register and write the exam with the promise to sponsor her to the university as long as her results are good,” he said. (NAN)