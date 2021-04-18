The Disability Resource Foundation of Nigeria says it plans to distribute electronic canes to 10,000 blind persons in the country.

Mr Salisu Ibrahim, the Chairman of the foundation, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Sunday.

He explained that the white and green canes would be distributed to the blind persons and those with partially impaired vision.

NAN reports that the white cane is used by blind persons and allows the user to scan the surroundings for obstacles or orientation marks, while people with low vision use the green cane.

Ibrahim said that the ‘Own Your Cane’ project was aimed at promoting independent and safe movement among the blind and visually impaired person in the society.

According to the chairman, the project began in 2020 but was stalled by the global COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that the foundation had been mobilising resources to ensure that each of the 10,000 targeted persons received the cane by December 2022.

Ibrahim also said that the foundation, which was established to provide educational and social services to the blind, would train 500 teachers across the country.

“We will also develop and distribute orientation and mobility training guides in our special schools and orientation centres in Nigeria,” he added.

The chairman said that the foundation would also educate traffic enforcement agencies on the electronic canes and how to support the users.

NAN reports that the white and green canes cost from N7,000 to N16,000 depending on the brand. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

