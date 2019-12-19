Foundation to Celebrate Christmas with 5,000 Muslims in Kaduna

A Kaduna-based NGO, Peace Revival and Reconciliation Foundation, says it plans to celebrate this year Christmas with over 5,000 Muslim families to improve the existing relationship among Christians and Muslims in the area.

Pastor Yohanna Buru, Founder of the Foundation, made the disclosure in Kaduna on Thursday during an interaction with newsmen.

He said that that such joint celebration was needed to build mutual understanding among adherents of the two predominant religions in the country.

According to him, it also will give both faithful the opportunity to discuss their differences and dialogue on the way forward.

Buru said that those expected to grace the Christmas celebrations were drawn from Kaduna, Niger, Nasarawa, Plateau, Bauchi, Zamfara, Katsina, Kano, Jigawa and Taraba, as well as from the FCT, Abuja respectively.

He said that the gathering would recognise all Muslim sects, adding that what mattered most was the discussions to be held with the aim of bringing sustained peace across Northern Nigeria.

“As a Christian Cleric, I am very much interested in the promotion of peace and improving the understanding between both faithful.

“I grew up in a society where both faithful enjoyed cordial relationship but today in Kaduna, we all live apart in the fear of being harmed by our selves, this is really sad,” he said.

According to Buru, if there is anybody the Christians trust to live together with, it is the native Muslims and vice versa.

“In my family, we are a combination of both faiths as some of my siblings are Muslims.”

Buru said the Foundation was into peace resolutions and mad donations to victims of conflicts, especially women, children and the vulnerable.

“We also visit orphanages, traditional rulers, Churches and Muslim communities to encourage them on the need to live in peace and ensure its sustenance.”

The cleric said the Foundation also engaged in the protection of women and children, particularly widows hijacked by in-laws based on inheritance issues.

He noted that inheritance had caused disaffection resulting in conflicts in some instances. (NAN)