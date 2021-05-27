A non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Our Beloved Girl-Child Global Foundation, has called on the Federal Government to implement the Child Rights Act and to invest more in the education sector

Mrs Lilian Obenwa, its Founder, made the call on Thursday, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) to commemorate the 2021 Children’s Day celebration in Abuja.

Obenwa said that the call was to help protect children and to help the girl-child have access to quality and affordable education.

According to her, the organisation is saddled with the responsibility of advocacy for child protection and issues that would boost the rights of the girl-child in the country.

She said the foundation was empowering and promoting female education and providing educational support to young people through its female students’ scholarship scheme and skills campaigns.

“The Child Rights Act will improve the vulnerability of children in the country and assist their care givers to encourage people willing to assist them.

“Besides, when one girl-child is educated, a whole community is strengthened because educated girls delay marriage, have fewer children, earn a higher income and contribute to the community.

“We are calling on the government and other stakeholders to implement laws that would protect the less privileged and vulnerable children in the country,” she said.

Obenwa noted that setting up policies and strategies that were inclusive, accessible and affordable for women and children in the country would encourage capacity building across sectors.

She said that the organisation over the years had provided financial assistance and psychosocial support in terms of education to ensure that children were enrolled in schools.

She called on the six Area Council Chairmen in FCT to create a budget line to help address malnutrition among children in rural communities.

The founder said that there was need for civil society organisations, including those working with children and women organisations, to participate in gender assessments to include their needs across sectors.

She added that her organisation was committed to working with government and civil society organisations, to achieve global and regional gender equality and women empowerment in the context of humanitarian actions. (NAN)

