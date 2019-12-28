Foundation takes children’s empowerment to Lagos slums

Slum Art Foundation, an NGO, said it had organised an art empowerment programme for children living in the slums of Ijora-Badia area of Lagos State.

Mr Adetunwase Adenle, Co-Founder of the Foundation, said in a statement on Friday that the programme afforded the children an opportunity to celebrate the Yuletide festivities while helping them to develop their talents.

“It was with great excitement and merriment as Slum Art Foundation hosted children living in the Ijora Badia slum in Lagos State to a themed Jollof rice party and art exhibition to commemorate the festive period.

“The themed Jollof rice party, which was done in collaboration with Diadem Children Foundation, was an opportunity to celebrate the festive season with children living within the slum.

” It was also a platform to showcase the amazing works done by the children in promoting the Sustainable Development Goals through arts.

“These children will be put under the tutorship of creative art teachers to help develop their skills and in turn make income for themselves and their community,” he said.

Adenle said that the foundation has consistently empowered children within slums in Maryland, Bariga and Ijora Badia in Lagos State with required skills in arts.

He added that it was also providing a “safe haven after school” for the children off the streets of Lagos in developing them to become useful to the society.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the” Slum Art” project is a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Capacity Building project, with a mission to mentor and restructure the mindset and to build up the creative talent of children from the slums. (NAN)