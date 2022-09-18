Foundation sensitises inmates of correctional center on human rights

By Fabian Ekeruche

Headfort Foundation , an NGO, has sensitised the inmates of Special Boys Correctional Center, Sabo, on fundamental human rights.

Itunuoluwa Awolu , Communications Director of the Foundation, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos on the sidelines of the event that the sensitisation was part of the foundation’s ” My Rights, My Freedom Project”.

The project aims at explaining the Chapter four of the Nigeria’s constitution and simplifying it for easy understanding.

“Now, what this project entails is that we have simplified the chapter four of the 1999 Constitution into easy- to-read English for people to understand better so that it is not just the lawyers that know what the rights are.

“These are the rights that affect everyone.

“ So, everyone should be aware and we did not just simplify them, we went far to translate them into different language’s,” Awolu said.

She said it was important for the inmates to understand and know the limits of their rights to be able to fit properly into the society.

According to her, children who are not directly under the care of their parents need to understand these basic rights to avoid being manipulated in future.

NAN reports that the foundation has been offering pro bono legal services to the underprivileged in the society.

So far, they have helped 332 persons out of the correctional center through their services.(NAN)

