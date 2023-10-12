Foundation sensitises IDPs in Adamawa on menstrual hygiene

By Ibrahim Kado

The Suronsu Foundation on Thursday people displaced by flood in Goronje and Limawa communities, Yola-North Local Government Area of Adamawa on personal and menstrual hygiene to prevent infections.

The foundation also presented kits to the IDPs to aid hygiene promotion in the camp.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the flood victims are currently taking shelter in public schools in the area.

Mr Solomon Tashara, Executive Director of the foundation who presented 920 sanitary kits and other materials to the IDPs, urged them to ensure regular hands washing and prioritise their health.

Tashara cautioned them against open defecation as it was the quickest way of spreading diseases.

Mrs Aisha Birma, Protection Officer of the foundation advised women in the camps on menstrual hygiene, washing themselves well, and ensuring proper disposal of menstrual pads.

She also tasked them to regularly clean their toilets and avoid situations that would expose them to unpleasant conditions such as rape. (NAN)

