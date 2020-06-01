Foundation recommits to educational support for orphanages, vulnerable

Share the news













The Ane Osiobe International Foundation, an NGO, has reiterated commitment on its educational support for the orphanages, poor and vulnerable children to encourage learning in the country.

Dr. Ejiro .U. Osiobe, the Chief Financial Officer of the Foundation in a statement on Monday to mark five years of service, said the Foundation have been donating educational materials to various schools in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) since 2015.

According to him, the Foundation was committed to positive change, through educational support, care for the poor and vulnerable groups in the society for economic development of the country.

“I will start with a quote I play all the time in my head, no one is asking you to be Mandela, Malala, or Obama; we’re are asking you to be the best version of yourself.

“What is the best version of one’s self? “It is the state of mind that desires and strive to be better every day, not comparing one’s progress with others.

“But with one’s past self with the hope of YES!! I can make a positive difference in someone’s life today and be better than my yesterday.

“And not forgetting that “He who has a greater why will overcome any what and how,” he said.

The officer also said that the organisation’s aim is to see how it can help children achieve their dreams “so that those who want to become great will achieve their desired goals.

However, he maintained that the Foundation has supported not fewer than 100 schools in the provision of educational material across the six area councils of the FCT.

“Once again, we at the Ane Osiobe International Foundation would like to thank all the schools that welcomed us during the past five years.

“We promise the future visits that we’ll keep to the foundation’s founding principle and by the grace of God will be allies of positive change to the Nigerian economy.

“Our philosophy is what keeps us moving at Ane Osiobe International Foundation; Our finding from our upcoming article titled ‘Analyzing the Jobless Recovery Phenomenon in the Nigerian Economy.

“The Ane Osiobe Trendsetters department has concluded that ‘poverty isn’t a money problem but an opportunity problem,” he said.

Besides, he urged Nigerians to make deliberate efforts in showing love through educational support and care to widows and their children to ensure their moral, social, physical and academic well-being.

He added that the NGO founded in 2015, in honour of Mrs Ann Osiobe, was established by Ejiro .U. Osiobe and co-founded by Nyore Osiobe, to support education in the country. (NAN)

