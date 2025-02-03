The Hassy’s Haven Foundation has reiterated its dedication to raising awareness, supporting indigent female cancer patients, and advocating stronger policies to improve cancer

By Hussaina Yakubu



In a statement issued on Monday in Kaduna, the its founder, Hussaina Mohammed-Yakubu, emphasised the importance of a people-centered approach to cancer care in line with the 2025 World Cancer Day theme, ‘United by Unique’.

She said, “The theme underscores that behind every cancer diagnosis is a unique individual whose needs must be met with compassion and empathy.”

Mohammed-Yakubu also called on the global community to recognise the personal experiences of those affected and ensure health systems prioritise patient-centered care.

She stressed that many indigent women battling cancer face financial, emotional, and psychological barriers that hinder early detection, treatment, and post-recovery support.

According yonhr, mark the day, the foundation will continue its ‘Cancer Awareness and Support Programme’ in Kaduna State, focusing on educating women about early detection, prevention, and available treatment options.

The foundation also called for stronger policies and government intervention to ensure affordable cancer treatment and enhanced healthcare services for all.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)reports that the foundation was established in memory of the late Hassana Yakubu, a member of staff of the agency.

NAN also reports that the deceased was a dedicated journalist who battled cancer for eight years.

Her resilience remains a source of inspiration in championing the rights of women affected by cancer.

“We invite government agencies, health organisations, corporate bodies, and the public to join us in this crucial fight.

“Together, we can care, support, and give hope to those who need it most,” Mohammed-Yakubu added.(NAN)