Foundation presents blueprint for development of OSOPADEC to Akeredolu

Foundation for Partnership Initiatives in the Niger Delta (PIND), has presented a blueprint on repositioning of the Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC), to Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State.

Dr Dara Akala, PIND Executive Director, who presented the report on Thursday to Akeredolu in Akure said it was for enhancement of effective delivery.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Akeredolu, in 2018 had requested PIND to carry out a diagnostic review and assessment of OSOPADEC.

This is with a view to coming up with a recommendation to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the commission.

Akala commended the governor for his total commitment to the overall change and development of the commission.

He said that PIND was a corporate social enterprise established in 2010, by Chevron Corporation to build multi-stakeholder partnerships for peace and equitable economic development in the Niger-Delta region.

He noted that PIND’s assessment employed complementary strategies which involved engagements through interviews and plenary sessions with various stakeholders.

According to him, from the assessment, some of the critical findings were in the areas of Corporate Governance, Organisational Development and Change Management, Programme and Project Management, and Public Financial Management and Procurement.

He said that the stakeholders included government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), management and staff of the commission and representatives of oil producing communities.

He expressed confidence that the recommendations made would be implemented to achieve the desired result and transform the commission for the betterment of all.

Responding, Akeredolu applauded the efforts of the PIND director for coming up with the blueprint.

He promised to look into the recommendations made to reposition OSOPADEC to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of its mandate. (NAN)