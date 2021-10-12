Foundation partners MDAs on children policy

Saffron Social Development Global Foundation (Saffron SDGF) is in partnership with government ministries, parastatals and agencies on developing National safeguarding children policy and Procedures.

The Strategic Director Saffron SDGF, Oluwasegun Oyedijo, who made the disclosure in a statement to newsmen on Monday in Abuja, said it is expedient we get things right at this point.

Oyedijo said that the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, highlighted that the policy would be instrument to preventing child abuse, as well as guide the implementation of child protection procedures in the country.

He added that the Executive Director of Saffron SDGF, Opeyemi Ebulu-Eyuruntari, pointed out that children were important to the country’s human capital.

“ This policy will be optimally developed to provide safe and conducive environment. Safeguarding children from neglect, abuse, violence and exploitation, an important aspect that should be given priority.

“The implementation is dependent upon the relevant government offices, and we encourage them to please let it work,” Ebulu-Eyuruntari said.

The executive director said that children were the heritage of God and the future of every community, urging States in the country to adopt the policy document when finalized.

Oyedijo said that the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, would help the document go a long way in safeguarding children as so many of them were scared to return to school.

“The Federal Government and other relevant stakeholders are making efforts to ensure that children go back to school and are kept safe and secured.”

Oyedijo said that Saffron SDGF is in collaboration with various stakeholders and Federal Ministries including: Federal of Women Affairs and Social Development, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment among others. (NAN)

