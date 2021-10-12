Foundation partners MDAs on children policy

Saffron Social Development Global Foundation (Saffron SDGF) is in partnership with government ministries, parastatals and agencies on developing National safeguarding children policy and Procedures.

The Strategic Director Saffron SDGF, Oluwasegun Oyedijo, who made the disclosure in a to newsmen on Monday in Abuja, said it is expedient we get things right at point.

Oyedijo said the of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, highlighted the policy would be  instrument to preventing child abuse, as well as guide the implementation of child protection in the country.

He added the Executive Director of Saffron SDGF, Opeyemi Ebulu-Eyuruntari, pointed out children were important to the country’s human capital.

policy will be optimally developed to provide safe and conducive environment. Safeguarding children from neglect, abuse, violence and exploitation, an important aspect should be given priority.

“The implementation is dependent upon the relevant government offices, and we encourage to please let it work,” Ebulu-Eyuruntari said.

The executive director  said children were the heritage of God and the future of every community, urging States in the country to adopt the policy document when finalized.

Oyedijo said the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, would help the document go a long way in safeguarding children as so many of were scared to return to school.

“The Federal Government and other relevant are making efforts to ensure children go back to and are kept safe and secured.”

Oyedijo said Saffron SDGF is in collaboration with various and  Federal Ministries including: Federal of Women Affairs and Social Development, Federal Ministry of Labour and among others. (NAN)

