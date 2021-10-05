Foundation offers scholarships to 30 indigent students in C’ River

Comrade Effanga Ita Scholarship Foundation has offered scholarships to 30 indigent students in Cross River.

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Calabar, the originator of the foundation, Mr Effanga Ita, disclosed that the gesture started as a result of the number of out of school children he saw in the state.

Ita said it was unfortunate that so much had been spent on education in the nation but those at the grassroots were not feeling the impact, so, he had to go into the field.

“God gave my team and I the grace and we stepped out, in many schools we visited, even in Calabar, we saw children especially in public schools going to school bare footed.

“This term alone, we have offered scholarship to 30 students from nursery to university levels and provided books, uniforms and shoes to others.

“Our dream is to ensure that those who cannot continue to the tertiary level learn a skill while those who proceed to the tertiary level will also be engaged to learn a skill upon graduation.

“We hope to achieve this by partnering with other organisations both locally and internationally to ensure that the foundation and its activities are sustained.

“However, I appeal to the government of Cross River and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to ensure that there is adequate protection for my team and I when we visit communities devastated by internal crisis to help the children,” he said.

Ita urged Nigerians not to give up on the nation, adding that the job of making things right is not the job of Mr president alone but for all citizens of the country. (NAN)

