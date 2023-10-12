Foundation offers N2m scholarship to girls in FCT

By Naomi Sharang

A Non-Governmental Organisation, Girls Beyond Reach Foundation popularly known as Daddy’s Girls has offered scholarships to girls resident in Angwan-Shao, Karimo, a slum in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Director Finance of the Foundation, Mrs Olamide Afolabi said that the gesture was part of activities to mark the International Day of the Girl Child.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oct. 11 each year is observed to support more opportunity for girls and increase awareness of gender inequality faced by girls worldwide based upon their gender.

Afolabi said that a total of N2 million in educational scholarships was awarded to these deserving candidates, ensuring they have the opportunity to pursue their dreams and overcome the socio-economic challenges that often hinder their progress.

She said that each girl was awarded N150, 000 per session over a period of four to five years depending on their course of study.

“We have seen a gap in the education of the girl-child and we are doing our best to fill up that gap.

“The scholarship is offered to three girls in Karimo, Abuja for now because that is how much money we can afford, we wouldn’t like to drop some along the way because of funds.

“Three of the girls would get N150, 000 per session and it would run for four years or five years based on their course of study.”

Director of Operations for the Foundation, Miss Temitope Omogbolagun said that the scholarship was pursuant to the Foundation’s commitment to breaking the cycle of poverty through education.

She said: “According to UNICEF, in Nigeria, out of over 10 million children in Nigeria who are out of school, 60 percent of them are girls. This is the gap we are looking forward to bridge.

“Beyond that, we believe that education is the cornerstone of a brighter future. By investing in these girls, we are not only transforming their lives but also contributing to the progress of our society as a whole.”

Omogbolagun also explained that the selection process for the scholarship recipients was rigorous, with candidates undergoing assessments based on academic merit, leadership potential, and their commitment to community development.

“The three young girls, including a physically challenged ambitious lady who emerged as the chosen beneficiaries, demonstrated exceptional promise and a clear dedication to overcoming adversity.”

“Aside from this scholarship, we also have a mentorship programme with a robust curriculum that cuts across different areas of life, all these represent a significant stride towards achieving their vision of an inclusive and empowered society.”

Similarly, Director of Mentoring, Mrs Tomisin Latinwo said that the Foundation would continue to demonstrate a strong commitment to creating lasting impact in the lives of disadvantaged individuals.

She said: “As these three determined young women and the ones who are already on our scholarship and mentoring scheme embark on their educational journey, we believe that they serve as beacons of hope for countless others in similar circumstances.

“With the right support, barriers can be overcome and dreams can be realized.

“Daddy’s Girls has set a commendable example for philanthropy and empowerment, demonstrating that every investment in education is an investment in a brighter future for all.

“We hope that other

non-governmental organisation would follow suit because we believe that together we can.”(NAN)

