Foundation offers free medical services to 2,000 persons in Anambra

Tropical Gate Foundation, Lagos, a Non Government Organisation (NGO), has offered free medical services to 2,000 indigent persons in Aguata Local Government Area (LGA) of Anambra.

Apostle Nnamdi Mbaigbo, Chairman of the foundation, disclosed this at a ceremony marking the third day of the event at the Salvation Army Corps, Amesi, Aguata.

Mbaigbo explained that the event with the theme “By his Stripes you are healed (Isaiah 53 vs 5) was to alleviate the sufferings of the rural poor especially the elderly.

“Patients with different ailments mostly elders were attended to from Amesi, Uga, Umunze, Umuchu, Akpo, Ekwulobia, Igbokwu in Aguata as well as others from Akowa LGA in Imo.

“Some with sight challenges were given eyes glasses, while other attended to were given free drugs,” he said.

Mbaigbo who doubled as a sustainable development, maritime consultant said, his inspiration for the outreach started in 2015 after a divine encounter.

Mbaigbo, however, called on volunteers especially the privileged persons to help in assisting the poor in the society.

Also speaking, Programme mobiliser, Mr Victor Mbaigbo said that more than 2,000 persons have benefitted from the programme.

Victor said that the beneficiaries were treated of various ailments including malaria, typhoid, and received free eyes glasses and free drugs.

He said that he programme was geared towards improving the medical and social lives of the people.

“Our vision and mission is to touch the lives to extend the message of our Lord Jesus Christ to the poorest of the poor in our society,” he said.

A beneficiary, 82-year old, Pa John Okeke from Uga, who was diagnosed of cataract expressed gratitude to the organisers, saying that with the glasses he can now see better.

Another beneficiary, Mrs Chinwe Okpala from Community High School, Amesi, expressed profound gratitude to God for the privilege of benefitting and prayed God to continue to bless the organisers.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...