Foundation offers free medical services to 1000 persons in Edo

An NGO, Mathew Okpebholor Foundation says no fewer than 1000 persons would benefit its free healthcare services under its medical outreach programmes

Speaking at a two-days health Initiative for rural dwellers in UromI, Edo, the team leader, Dr. Osadolor Asemota said the health programme was to promote the wellbeing of indigent persons at the grassroots.

Asemota said that the outreaches targeted indigent people in rural communities on key areas such as general consultation, surgical referrals, general dental and pediatric care as well as distribution of free drugs.

He listed other interventions to include screening for common ailments among the elderly and children; diabetes, HIV, typhoid fever and hypertension, among others.

“During the exercise medical volunteers will carry out diagnosis; treatment, medical procedures; drugs, eye glasses and other medical consumables are also given to patients free of charge.

“So far we have attended to 500 persons and our target is 1000 persons through our free health medical outreach.

“The foundation will be donating 100 free eye glasses,’’ he said.

Asemota said that the foundation also focused at sensitising the people toward handling threats posed by deadly viral diseases and to complement government efforts in preventing diseases.

He urged communities to imbibe personal hygiene and environmental cleanliness as preventive measures against outbreak.

“Health is wealth, they (people) should take their health seriously, when they hear anything, especially free medical care, they should come out en-mass and use the opportunity to test themselves,’’ Asemota said.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke to NAN thanked the foundation for the gesture and urged other people in the community to come out en mass for the free medical service.

Mrs Adejoke Oluwole, a beneficiary said “this a great initiative and we appreciate Mathew Okpebholor foundation for the outreach”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mathew Okpebholor Foundation is an independent, humanitarian health development organisation offering medical care to indigents of Edo in the last 25 years.

The organisation is a volunteer group engaged in health care promotion in rural communities in the state.

