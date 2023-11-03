Flag Foundation Of Nigeria Honours Ekiti Federal Lawmaker, Fatoba

By Oluwasegun Aina

Honour by Flag Foundation of Nigeria

The Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Information, National Orientation, Ethics and Values representing Ekiti Central Federal Constituency 1, Hon. Olusola Steve Fatoba has been honoured with award of excellence by the Flag Foundation of Nigeria (FFN) in recognition of his efforts towards the development of his constituency.

The lawmaker received the award on Monday at his Abuja office during a courtesy visit by the FFN led by its Director General, Mr. Chris Agiri and other cabinet members of the foundation.

Fatoba in his remark thanked the national body of FFN for bestowing him with award which will further encourage him to put more efforts towards bettering the life of his constituents.

He said “I want to express my heartfelt gratitude for the honor of receiving this award of excellence from the National Body of the Flag Foundation of Nigeria led by the DG, Mr Chris Agiri, and other cabinet members of the foundation.

“This recognition means a lot to me and I am truly humbled by your appreciation of my efforts”

The House Committee Chairman also showed appreciation to his constituents for their support and the trust reposed in him which has aided him to carry out his responsibilities with passion and commitment.

He remarked further by acknowledging his team members for their hard work and support as well. “To my constituents, I am deeply grateful for your trust and support. It is because of your unwavering belief in me that I am able to carry out my responsibilities with passion and commitment. This award is a testament to our collective efforts in striving for positive change and progress.

“I want to acknowledge the incredible team that works tirelessly behind the scenes. From my staff to volunteers, your dedication and hard work have been crucial to our accomplishments. This award is a reflection of our collective efforts and the impact we are making together,” Fatoba added.

