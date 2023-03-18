Foundation mobilises electorate for peaceful elections in Kaduna

By Philip Yatai

The Hope for the Village Child Foundation (HVCF), has mobised the electorate at Mararaban Rido, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, for peaceful and credible elections on Saturday.

The Foundation Youths and Peace Building Officer, Mr Benjamin George said during the sensitisation and mobilisation campaign at Mararaban Rido market that the move was to ensure large turnout of voters.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the sensitisation campaign was conducted at Mararaban Rido old and new markets.

George said that the sensitisation was necessary to ensure a hitch-free elections.

He added that the campaign was also to sensitise electorate against vote buying or selling, and discourage voter intimidation.

George also said that the voter sensitiation campaign was also to ensure that the rights of persons with disabilities, the aged and nursing mothers were protected during the election.

George, who said election was not a war, advised voters against voting along religious lines but credible candidates that would deliver dividends of democracy.

He said: `Come out en masse and exercise your franchise. Vote for good governance and vote for credible leaders that will provide the needed leadership to move Kaduna state forward.

“Saturday’s election is not a war, but an opportunity to vote good leaders that will set Kaduna on the path of peace and inclusive development.”

George commended the Nigeria Police and other security agencies for their tireless efforts to ensure maximum security throughout the election period.

He, therefore, called on the security agencies to intensify efforts in ensuring no voter was intimidated or coarsed into voting a candidate against his or her wish.

The youths and peace building officer also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission to ensure that people’s votes count. (NAN)