Foundation lauds NASS for passing bill to control sickle cell disease

Sickle Cell Aid Foundation (SCAF), an NGO, has lauded the National Assembly for passing the Bill to control Sickle Cell disease in Nigeria.

Ms Elmer Aluge, President of the foundation, lauded the senate in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday, in Abuja.

Aluge said that the passage of the bill by the Senate showed that government was willing to prioritise the management of sickle cell disease in the country.

“Days back the senate passed the Bill to control sickle cell disease in Nigeria. We are super excited and this is a dream come true for us.

“We have been working closely with the Senate to ensure the prevention and management of sickle cell disease. The fact that the government is willing to prioritise the management and prevention of sickle cell disease is a win for us and we anticipate much more amazing news,’’ she said.

Aluge called for efforts to ensure that the bill gets passed into law and effective implementation enforced, adding that there was still more work to be done on the bill to ensure it promotes inclusion and champions the rights of sickle cell warriors.

NAN reports that the Senate passed the bill seeking to control and manage sickle cell anaemia, a genetically inherited disease in Nigeria, after considering a report by its Committee on Secondary and Tertiary Health, at plenary on Tuesday.

When passed into law, the bill will strengthen the existing structure, encourage and strengthen support groups and other groups, to be able to assess the effectiveness or otherwise of the control strategies in place to eliminate sickle cell disease.

The Sickle Cell Aid Foundation (SCAF) strives to ensure that no child is born to inherit sickle cell anaemia and persons living with the disorder have access to quality and affordable health care services.

It has the mandate of promoting the standard of health care for sickle cell persons in Nigeria and to create exceptional awareness on sickle cell. (NAN)

