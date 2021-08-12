Foundation lauds FG’s commitment to development of Ear Centre

Mahatma Gandhi Peace Foundation has commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the Managing Director of National Ear Centre, Kaduna, Dr Mustapha Yaro, for the giant strides attained at the centre.Dr Richard Oduma, the foundation’s Country Director, who made this known in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, said he was impressed by the impeccable service delivery at the Centre.“

A critical assessment of the Federal Government’s health service providers, has shown a great improvement in general services, particularly the feat at the National Ear Care Centre Kaduna.“In pursuing the vision of the center, the Yaro-led management has revolutionalised services and improved on massive infrastructure, as well as digitalised health care services at the center.“

We commend President Buhari, Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire and Yaro, for their sterling reforms at the centre, established to cater for Ear, Nose and Throat related conditions.“For the first time in the history of health ical development of Nigeria, the center can now boast of equipment and expertise that comply with global standards. Deaf people can now access total restoration of their hearing,” Oduma said.

He, however, appealed to the authorities to maintain their support to health agencies offering essential services, and consider an upward review of their funding.

According to him, the foundation will continue to source for donors to support the center achieve its set objectives.Oduma therefore, urged the government to make health services affordable, adding that adequate and effective awareness would reduce health tourism and boost the country’s economy. (NAN)

