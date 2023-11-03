Foundation inaugurates pottery exhibition centre in Ushafa community, FCT

By Veronica Dariya

Mairo Women Foundation, an NGO, on Friday inaugurated its pottery exhibition centre in Ushafa, Bwari Area Council of the FCT, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Mrs Maryamu Barnabas, Founder and Director of the organisation, in her address at the inauguration event in Abuja, said that the foundation was keen on preserving the heritage of the community.

Barnabas, while urging youths to participate in the art of making and promoting pottery, described it as not just a hobby or interest but a business that was resourceful and attracted global attention and recognition.

“I learned pottery as a child from my mother who used it as a business to train my siblings and I in school and I have treasured the skill since then.

“Many, especially young girls today see it as a dirty business but I assure you, it is our heritage and we are proud to exhibit it to the world always.

“It is a cultural skill that, if adequately funded, it can generate foreign exchange earnings and improve the country’s Internally Generated Revenue while putting the country on the world tourism map.

“This centre today, will not only promote pottery as our cultural heritage but is expected to also encourage our youths to get involved in the business,” she said.

Barnabas further extended her gratitude to MacArthur foundation, a partner organisation.

She said explained that MacArthur Foundation was behind the success of her foundation through funding and training of women in the art of pottery at the centre.

In his remarks, Alhaji Abdullahi Candido, former chairman, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), also advised Ushafa community to take advantage of its natural resources to further develop the district.

He said that the community, through the Ushafa Pottery Centre, had always attracted foreigners of high calibre because of its beautiful pottery skill.

Candido lauded the foundation for using its talented potters, to promote the community further by making it internationally recognised through pottery.

“It is always good to promote what you have and are blessed with. You have further made Ushafa an envious community which will attract more visitors,” he said.

On her part, Mrs Malame Manghza, the Director-General, African International Documentary Festival Foundation (AFIDFF) commended the foundation for its “top notch artistry.”

According to Manghza, the pottery foundation has remained committed to promoting one of Africa’s heritages and has shown resilience in going further through the establishment of the centre.

She said that AFIDFF was launching an online marketplace for promoting Nigeria’s cultural items for both national and international buyers and would encourage the centre to take advantage of the initiative.

Manghza also explained that this was part of AFIDFF’s commitment to promoting the cultural heritage of communities in Nigeria and Africa at large.

Some pottery items as displayed at the pottery centre.

The event was attended by the former chairman, Bwari Area Council, Mr Musa Dikko, and other political stalwarts as well as residents of the community.

NAN also reports that the Mairo Women Foundation Pottery Centre is the second of its kind in the community after the Ushafa Pottery Centre.

The Ushafa Pottery Centre was established in 1991 during the “Better life Programme for Rural Women” by former first lady, Late Mrs Mariam Babangida, as a women skill acquisition centre.(NAN)

