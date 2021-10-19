Foundation inaugurates hospital in Abuja to discourage medical tourism

A foundation known as “When In Need” (WIN) has inaugurated a medical facility in Abuja to make impacts on Nigerians and discourage medical tourism.



The facility known as Kay Medicare Hospital is situated at Plot 3353 Christian Ajayi Street, Gwarinpa, and would be offering free medical servers for the first week of its inauguration.



Speaking at the event on Tuesday, Dr Chetachi Dikko, the founder of the hospital and President of WIN, stated that the project was born out of the need to make positive impacts on Nigerians.



According to her, the hospital was also equipped with world-class facilities to discourage medical tourism associated with some prominent Nigerians.



She said that having lived in the United States of America right from her teenage years, it was time to give back to Nigeria her home country.



“A lot of us in diaspora are afraid to come back home because of insecurity that is going on here, but for me, it is like I have a calling and the calling is to help my country on whatever I feel.



“I have done many medical missions here in Nigeria, so I decided this time that this must continue for everybody to benefit, including those who cannot afford medical cares.



“That is to say, when they come to this hospital, we will treat them free, whether we give them free medical care or not, this hospital will still continue, it will not stop as far as I continue to live in Nigeria.



“What we have in the United States is what I brought here, anyone that has COVID or tested for positive can be cure as well, so we have all the equipment to take care of that,” she stressed.



She added that the hospital would be made affordable for everyone to patronise, regardless of their financial capacities, adding that all what she cared about was to touch people’s lives.



Meanwhile, the National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) used the occasion to decorate Dr Dikko, as Grand Patron of the association.



Speaking in this regards, President of NAPS, Mr Sunday Asuku, appreciated Dikko for her philanthropic gestures to Nigerians, saying that she had supported a lot of people.



According to Asuku, Dikko have decided to spend her money on things that will benefit millions of Nigerians, and called on other affluent Nigerians to emulate her gesture.



Dikko, therefore, urged members of the association to be firm in whatever they are doing and work towards producing great future leaders for the country. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...