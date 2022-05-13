Foundation enrolls 55 orphans, vulnerable children to school in Adamawa

The Salihijo Ahmed Foundation, an NGO, has enrolled

55 orphans and vulnerable children to school in Mayo-Belwa Local Government Area of Adamawa.

The Executive Director of the foundation, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed, disclose this at the inauguration

of the foundation in Mayo-Belwa on Friday.

She said that the foundation would take care of the schildren’s school fees, educational materials and Islamic

education at the basic level.

According to her, the foundation will enroll more children in September.

She added that “this event is the beginning of other great impacts, the foundation intends to execute

other projects in the coming months.

“The project includes girl-child counselling, sustainable education and training programme, among others.”

Ahmed enjoined beneficiaries to take their studies seriously and advised parents to cooperate with the school

authorities in bringing their wards to school.

The Education Secretary in Mayo-Belwa Local Government, Malam Bawuro Garu, commended the foundation

for contributing to education in the area and the state.

Garu called on wealthy individuals and groups to emulate the foundation in touching the lives of less privilege

people in the area.

Malam Sale Dahiru, the Director of Administration, Nurul Ulum Academy, an Islamic institution, said “the

sponsorship is timely because it has been a challenge to some parents.”

According to him, there are talented students with poor background, while some are orphans with no one

to pay their school fees, but with the sponsorship, they will succeed.

Hauwa Bakari, who spoke on behalf of parents appreciated the gesture and prayed for the success of

the foundation to do more.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the foundation distributed exercise books and school bags

for the beneficiaries at Nurul Ulum Academy, Rimi ward, Mayo-Belwa Local Government Area. (NAN)

